Houses for sale in Oroszlanyi jaras, Hungary

Oroszlany
13
18 properties total found
4 room house in Oroszlany, Hungary
4 room house
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€123,736
3 room house in Oroszlany, Hungary
3 room house
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€121,975
House in Oroszlany, Hungary
House
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€32,807
2 room house in Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room house
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€82,663
7 room house in Kecsked, Hungary
7 room house
Kecsked, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
€201,233
2 room house in Kecsked, Hungary
2 room house
Kecsked, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€30,740
5 room house in Koemlod, Hungary
5 room house
Koemlod, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
€66,905
House in Oroszlany, Hungary
House
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
€41,352
House in Oroszlany, Hungary
House
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 18 m²
€30,224
House in Oroszlany, Hungary
House
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
€31,386
4 room house in Oroszlany, Hungary
4 room house
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€28,157
2 room house in Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room house
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€118,570
5 room house in Oroszlany, Hungary
5 room house
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Are you looking for a multi-generational, economical home in the current economic situation?…
€182,026
House 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Oroszlany, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Oroszlany, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
On Oroszlány development immovable salesman! The plot with a greatness of 1557 nm, from t…
€42,90M
House 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Dad, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Dad, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
**** I recommend it to large families and entrepreneurs **** - 20 km from Tatabánya - In…
€78,588
House 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Kecsked, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Kecsked, Hungary
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
Onto undertaking on the central part of your goat, for a workers' hostel, you are a suitable…
€92,938
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, in good condition in Oroszlany, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, in good condition
Oroszlany, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 1
On the middle of the armoured mountain range, forests it was surrounded by him on an area, i…
€105,081
House 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Oroszlany, Hungary
House 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Oroszlany, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
m
€104,585

