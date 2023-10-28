Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Oroszlanyi jaras, Hungary

Oroszlany
28
33 properties total found
6 room house in Oroszlany, Hungary
6 room house
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
€85,706
3 room apartment in Oroszlany, Hungary
3 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€62,261
1 room apartment in Oroszlany, Hungary
1 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€37,773
4 room house in Oroszlany, Hungary
4 room house
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€124,782
3 room house in Oroszlany, Hungary
3 room house
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€122,177
5 room house in Oroszlany, Hungary
5 room house
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€143,278
2 room apartment in Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€67,471
2 room apartment in Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€54,706
2 room apartment in Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€51,319
2 room apartment in Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€50,798
House in Oroszlany, Hungary
House
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€33,084
2 room house in Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room house
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€83,362
7 room house in Kecsked, Hungary
7 room house
Kecsked, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
€202,933
2 room apartment in Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€48,193
3 room apartment in Oroszlany, Hungary
3 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€57,832
1 room apartment in Oroszlany, Hungary
1 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€55,227
2 room house in Kecsked, Hungary
2 room house
Kecsked, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€31,000
2 room apartment in Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€46,865
5 room house in Koemlod, Hungary
5 room house
Koemlod, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
€67,471
House in Oroszlany, Hungary
House
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
€41,420
2 room apartment in Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
In the center of Oroszlány, 54m brick apartment building II. an apartment for sale on the fi…
€69,815
House in Oroszlany, Hungary
House
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 18 m²
€30,479
House in Oroszlany, Hungary
House
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
€31,651
4 room house in Oroszlany, Hungary
4 room house
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€28,395
2 room house in Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room house
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€119,572
5 room house in Oroszlany, Hungary
5 room house
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Are you looking for a multi-generational, economical home in the current economic situation?…
€182,327
2 room apartment in Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€58,614
2 room apartment in Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€64,866
House 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Oroszlany, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Oroszlany, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
On Oroszlány development immovable salesman! The plot with a greatness of 1557 nm, from t…
€42,90M
House 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Dad, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Dad, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
**** I recommend it to large families and entrepreneurs **** - 20 km from Tatabánya - In…
€78,607

