Apartments for sale in Oroszlany, Hungary

2 room apartmentin Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 51,692
2 room apartmentin Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 71,043
In the center of Oroszlány, 54m brick apartment building II. an apartment for sale on the fi…
2 room apartmentin Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 58,849
2 room apartmentin Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 56,729
2 room apartmentin Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 50,340
2 room apartmentin Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 52,752
2 room apartmentin Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 59,644
2 room apartmentin Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 66,007
