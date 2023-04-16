Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Komárom-Esztergom
  5. Oroszlanyi jaras
  6. Oroszlany

Residential properties for sale in Oroszlany, Hungary

19 properties total found
3 room housein Oroszlany, Hungary
3 room house
Oroszlany, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 99 m²
€ 169,390
2 room apartmentin Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 51,692
Housein Oroszlany, Hungary
House
Oroszlany, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m²
€ 44,800
2 room apartmentin Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 71,043
In the center of Oroszlány, 54m brick apartment building II. an apartment for sale on the fi…
Housein Oroszlany, Hungary
House
Oroszlany, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 18 m²
€ 31,015
2 room apartmentin Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 58,849
Housein Oroszlany, Hungary
House
Oroszlany, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 35,787
2 room apartmentin Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 56,729
4 room housein Oroszlany, Hungary
4 room house
Oroszlany, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 34,196
2 room apartmentin Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 50,340
2 room housein Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room house
Oroszlany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 121,675
2 room apartmentin Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 52,752
5 room housein Oroszlany, Hungary
5 room house
Oroszlany, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 251 m²
€ 211,804
A three-generation house in the center of Kecskéd, in an orderly, clean and quiet street for…
2 room apartmentin Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 59,644
5 room housein Oroszlany, Hungary
5 room house
Oroszlany, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 154 m²
€ 63,621
2 room apartmentin Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 66,007
House 2 bathroomsin Oroszlany, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Oroszlany, Hungary
2 bath 240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 42,900,000
On Oroszlány development immovable salesman! The plot with a greatness of 1557 nm, from t…
Cottage 1 bathroomin Oroszlany, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Oroszlany, Hungary
1 bath 179 m² Number of floors 1
€ 100,067
On the middle of the armoured mountain range, forests it was surrounded by him on an area, i…
House 1 bathroomin Oroszlany, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Oroszlany, Hungary
1 bath 160 m² Number of floors 1
€ 99,595
m
