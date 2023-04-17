Show property on map Show properties list
3 room housein Oroshaza, Hungary
3 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 49,041
2 room housein Bekessamson, Hungary
2 room house
Bekessamson, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 9,808
2 room housein Totkomlos, Hungary
2 room house
Totkomlos, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 6,945
3 room housein Oroshaza, Hungary
3 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 41,088
2 room housein Oroshaza, Hungary
2 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 79,261
6 room housein Oroshaza, Hungary
6 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 184 m²
€ 129,627
5 room housein Oroshaza, Hungary
5 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 161 m²
€ 76,610
4 room housein Oroshaza, Hungary
4 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 67,597
4 room housein Oroshaza, Hungary
4 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m²
€ 20,412
3 room housein Nagyszenas, Hungary
3 room house
Nagyszenas, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 58,319
3 room housein Oroshaza, Hungary
3 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 21,737
9 room housein Oroshaza, Hungary
9 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 350 m²
€ 185,561
3 room housein Oroshaza, Hungary
3 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m²
€ 72,899
House 2 bathroomsin Oroshaza, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Oroshaza, Hungary
2 bath 180 m² Number of floors 1
€ 118,234
Orosháza is halfway between Szeged and Békéscsaba. He secures a good opportunity anyway here…
House 3 bathroomsin Oroshaza, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Oroshaza, Hungary
3 bath 287 m² Number of floors 2
€ 101,921
Orosháza is a family house with a practical forming drawn up carefully selling in his downto…
House 2 bathroomsin Oroshaza, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Oroshaza, Hungary
2 bath 350 m² Number of floors 1
€ 98,743
These 2 level ones wait for his new proprietor on one of Orosháza popular quarters nearly 35…
House 3 bathroomsin Oroshaza, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Oroshaza, Hungary
3 bath 770 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,201,678
In Békés county, from Budapest 190 km, his acknowledged Gyopárosfürdő city known from his me…
House 2 bathroomsin Oroshaza, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Oroshaza, Hungary
2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 95,338
Orosháza for sale in downtown, quiet, in an one-way street a gross one with 150 nm living sp…

