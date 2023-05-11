Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Békés
  5. Oroshazi jaras
  6. Oroshaza

Residential properties for sale in Oroshaza, Hungary

17 properties total found
2 room house in Oroshaza, Hungary
2 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€ 71,681
5 room house in Oroshaza, Hungary
5 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
€ 256,969
3 room house in Oroshaza, Hungary
3 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€ 50,041
3 room house in Oroshaza, Hungary
3 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€ 41,926
2 room house in Oroshaza, Hungary
2 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€ 80,877
6 room house in Oroshaza, Hungary
6 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
€ 132,271
5 room house in Oroshaza, Hungary
5 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
€ 78,173
4 room house in Oroshaza, Hungary
4 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€ 68,976
4 room house in Oroshaza, Hungary
4 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€ 20,828
3 room house in Oroshaza, Hungary
3 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€ 22,180
9 room house in Oroshaza, Hungary
9 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
€ 189,345
3 room house in Oroshaza, Hungary
3 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€ 74,386
House 2 bathrooms in Oroshaza, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Oroshaza, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 119,525
House 3 bathrooms in Oroshaza, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Oroshaza, Hungary
Bathrooms count 3
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 103,034
House 2 bathrooms in Oroshaza, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Oroshaza, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 99,821
House 3 bathrooms in Oroshaza, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Oroshaza, Hungary
Bathrooms count 3
Area 770 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,225,711
House 2 bathrooms in Oroshaza, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Oroshaza, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 96,379
