Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén
Miskolci jaras
Onga
Houses
Houses for sale in Onga, Hungary
House
Clear all
6 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room house
Onga, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
98 m²
€ 53,465
6 room house
Onga, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
211 m²
€ 160,931
6 room house
Onga, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
151 m²
€ 174,634
6 room house
Onga, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
165 m²
€ 212,247
6 room house
Onga, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
167 m²
€ 212,247
7 room house
Onga, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
198 m²
€ 107,198
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map