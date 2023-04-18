Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén
  5. Miskolci jaras
  6. Onga

Residential properties for sale in Onga, Hungary

6 properties total found
3 room housein Onga, Hungary
3 room house
Onga, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m²
€ 53,465
6 room housein Onga, Hungary
6 room house
Onga, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 211 m²
€ 160,931
6 room housein Onga, Hungary
6 room house
Onga, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m²
€ 174,634
6 room housein Onga, Hungary
6 room house
Onga, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 165 m²
€ 212,247
6 room housein Onga, Hungary
6 room house
Onga, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 167 m²
€ 212,247
7 room housein Onga, Hungary
7 room house
Onga, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 198 m²
€ 107,198
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir