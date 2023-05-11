Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Gyali jaras
  6. Ocsa

Residential properties for sale in Ocsa, Hungary

18 properties total found
6 room house in Ocsa, Hungary
6 room house
Ocsa, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€ 154,181
2 room house in Ocsa, Hungary
2 room house
Ocsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€ 170,140
6 room house in Ocsa, Hungary
6 room house
Ocsa, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€ 121,451
6 room house in Ocsa, Hungary
6 room house
Ocsa, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
€ 189,345
6 room house in Ocsa, Hungary
6 room house
Ocsa, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
€ 97,378
5 room house in Ocsa, Hungary
5 room house
Ocsa, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
€ 162,025
6 room house in Ocsa, Hungary
6 room house
Ocsa, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
€ 229,919
7 room house in Ocsa, Hungary
7 room house
Ocsa, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 236 m²
€ 270,466
4 room house in Ocsa, Hungary
4 room house
Ocsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 162,025
House 1 bathroom in Ocsa, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Ocsa, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 86,814
House 1 bathroom in Ocsa, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Ocsa, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 91,330
House 1 bathroom in Ocsa, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Ocsa, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 85,594
House 1 bathroom in Ocsa, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Ocsa, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 82,351
House 1 bathroom in Ocsa, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Ocsa, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 84,676
House 2 bathrooms in Ocsa, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Ocsa, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 124,035
House 2 bathrooms in Ocsa, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Ocsa, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 223,263
House 2 bathrooms in Ocsa, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Ocsa, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 98,444
House 1 bathroom in Ocsa, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Ocsa, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 87,200
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir