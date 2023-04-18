Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Nyirtelek, Hungary

3 room housein Nyirtelek, Hungary
3 room house
Nyirtelek, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 83,018
3 room housein Nyirtelek, Hungary
3 room house
Nyirtelek, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 125 m²
€ 200,829
2 room housein Nyirtelek, Hungary
2 room house
Nyirtelek, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 50,509
3 room housein Nyirtelek, Hungary
3 room house
Nyirtelek, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m²
€ 99,380
House 2 bathroomsin Nyirtelek, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Nyirtelek, Hungary
2 bath 140 m² Number of floors 1
€ 92,276
Nyírtelek most beautiful house, for demanding ones salesman! On Nyírtelek central part sale…
