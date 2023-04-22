Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Hajdú-Bihar
  5. Nyiradonyi jaras
  6. Nyiradony

Residential properties for sale in Nyiradony, Hungary

9 properties total found
3 room house in Nyiradony, Hungary
3 room house
Nyiradony, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 39,257
4 room house in Nyiradony, Hungary
4 room house
Nyiradony, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 125,148
4 room house in Nyiradony, Hungary
4 room house
Nyiradony, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 164 m²
€ 136,978
4 room house in Nyiradony, Hungary
4 room house
Nyiradony, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 97,457
3 room house in Nyiradony, Hungary
3 room house
Nyiradony, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 600 m²
€ 258,200
2 room house in Nyiradony, Hungary
2 room house
Nyiradony, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 71,110
2 room house in Nyiradony, Hungary
2 room house
Nyiradony, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 53,985
3 room house in Nyiradony, Hungary
3 room house
Nyiradony, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 84,284
House in Nyiradony, Hungary
House
Nyiradony, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 27,664
