  Hungary
  Hungary
  Transdanubia
  Komárom-Esztergom
  Esztergomi jaras
  Nyergesujfalu
  Houses

Houses for sale in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary

16 properties total found
4 room house in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
4 room house
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 84,047
2 room house in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
2 room house
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 64,287
4 room house in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
4 room house
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 176 m²
€ 181,004
House in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
House
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 2 532 m²
€ 27,664
4 room house in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
4 room house
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 190 m²
€ 169,912
2 room house in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
2 room house
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 255 m²
€ 15,413
3 room house in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
3 room house
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 44,790
House in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
House
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 20 m²
€ 15,545
5 room house in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
5 room house
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 196,285
Family house for sale in the center of Nyergesújfalu. Energy efficiency! Solar family house …
3 room house in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
3 room house
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 70,873
House 1 bathroom in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
1 bath 168 m² Number of floors 2
€ 176,706
For sale in Nyergesújfalu a 168 nm - room living room, family house satisfying all needs
House 1 bathroom in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
1 bath 240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 329,322
House 1 bathroom in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
1 bath 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 104,247
House 2 bathrooms in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
2 bath 240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 151,942
House 2 bathrooms in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
2 bath 160 m² Number of floors 1
€ 77,677
Onto a purchase offer it 160 M2 ones, with gas heating family house in Nyergesújfalu centre!
House 3 bathrooms in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
3 bath 270 m² Number of floors 2
€ 130,942
ON NYERGESÚJFALU FOR INVESTORS, LANDLORDS IDEAL OPPORTUNITY ! On a part falling close to …
