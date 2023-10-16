Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Northern Hungary, Hungary

2 room apartment in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Gas convector, 55 square meters, Large dining-kitchen, Perfect space utilization…
€60,570
2 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€38,420
1 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
€51,571
2 room apartment in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€56,702
2 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€47,703
2 room apartment in Putnok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Putnok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€18,565
2 room apartment in Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€30,942
2 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€38,420
2 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€67,816
2 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€28,364
3 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
In Eger, in the quiet cul-de-sac of Lajosváros, on Pápay Street, a third-floor, 3-room, reno…
€102,626
3 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€39,967
3 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
€68,847
3 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€30,917
4 room apartment in Hatvan, Hungary
4 room apartment
Hatvan, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€113,198
3 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€91,022
2 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
In Eger, a 55 sqm apartment with a balcony is for sale on the 4th floor in Malomárk Street n…
€64,438
1 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€41,257
1 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€40,999
2 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€24,496
2 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€10,314
2 room apartment in Kazincbarcika, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kazincbarcika, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€35,584
2 room apartment in Sajoszentpeter, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sajoszentpeter, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€27,590
1 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
€29,653
2 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€39,452
3 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€112,682
2 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€30,942
2 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Eger, Maklári Hóstyan, 100m from the southern entrance to the beach, 2-room apartment for sa…
€76,840
3 room apartment in Fuezesabony, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fuezesabony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€56,728
2 room apartment in Kazincbarcika, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kazincbarcika, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€28,364

