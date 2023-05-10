Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Nógrád
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Nógrád, Hungary

Balassagyarmati jaras
31
Pasztoi jaras
17
Retsagi jaras
17
Paszto
4
Szecsenyi jaras
4
House To archive
Clear all
74 properties total found
3 room house in Ersekvadkert, Hungary
3 room house
Ersekvadkert, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€ 44,421
2 room house in Pusztaberki, Hungary
2 room house
Pusztaberki, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
€ 33,653
5 room house in Nagyloc, Hungary
5 room house
Nagyloc, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 123,572
5 room house in Szente, Hungary
5 room house
Szente, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
€ 91,266
4 room house in Retsag, Hungary
4 room house
Retsag, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
€ 173,647
3 room house in Nagyoroszi, Hungary
3 room house
Nagyoroszi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€ 40,114
2 room house in Ber, Hungary
2 room house
Ber, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€ 134,341
2 room house in Bank, Hungary
2 room house
Bank, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€ 53,575
2 room house in Paszto, Hungary
2 room house
Paszto, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€ 188,185
2 room house in Bercel, Hungary
2 room house
Bercel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€ 53,575
3 room house in Alsopeteny, Hungary
3 room house
Alsopeteny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€ 182,801
5 room house in Batonyterenye, Hungary
5 room house
Batonyterenye, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€ 53,817
5 room house in Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€ 161,505
3 room house in Palotas, Hungary
3 room house
Palotas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 48,190
3 room house in Csitar, Hungary
3 room house
Csitar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€ 22,615
3 room house in Mohora, Hungary
3 room house
Mohora, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€ 29,345
2 room house in Mohora, Hungary
2 room house
Mohora, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€ 58,959
4 room house in Mohora, Hungary
4 room house
Mohora, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€ 69,728
2 room house in Tereny, Hungary
2 room house
Tereny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
€ 13,461
4 room house in Palotas, Hungary
4 room house
Palotas, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€ 96,919
4 room house in Diosjeno, Hungary
4 room house
Diosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€ 67,305
2 room house in Ersekvadkert, Hungary
2 room house
Ersekvadkert, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€ 42,806
2 room house in Erdotarcsa, Hungary
2 room house
Erdotarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€ 47,114
3 room house in Tereny, Hungary
3 room house
Tereny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
€ 94,227
4 room house in Palotas, Hungary
4 room house
Palotas, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
€ 347,295
5 room house in Paszto, Hungary
5 room house
Paszto, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€ 177,686
5 room house in Diosjeno, Hungary
5 room house
Diosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€ 107,419
4 room house in Nagyloc, Hungary
4 room house
Nagyloc, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€ 53,844
2 room house in Tereny, Hungary
2 room house
Tereny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€ 37,691
2 room house in Tereny, Hungary
2 room house
Tereny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€ 29,614

Properties features in Nógrád, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir