  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Szobi jaras
  6. Nagymaros

Residential properties for sale in Nagymaros, Hungary

4 properties total found
House 4 bathrooms in Nagymaros, Hungary
House 4 bathrooms
Nagymaros, Hungary
4 bath 245 m² Number of floors 2
€ 147,991
In the picturesque Danube Bend, in the historical part of Nagymaros, 5 minutes from the cent…
House 1 bathroom in Nagymaros, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Nagymaros, Hungary
1 bath 175 m² Number of floors 2
€ 103,373
House 1 bathroom in Nagymaros, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Nagymaros, Hungary
1 bath 65 m² Number of floors 2
€ 124,461
Onto 500 nm of Visegrád castle built upon a rising plot mildly selling on Nagymaros panorami…
House 1 bathroom in Nagymaros, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Nagymaros, Hungary
1 bath 500 m² Number of floors 2
€ 238,474
On the historical Nagymaros in the centre, a building at the turn of the century salesman it…
