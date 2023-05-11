Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Nagykoroesi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Nagykoroesi jaras, Hungary

Nagykoroes
46
48 properties total found
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 43,008
8 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
8 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
€ 117,665
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€ 65,730
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 25,156
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 62,186
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€ 58,156
4 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
4 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 45,957
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 80,877
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€ 58,156
4 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
4 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
€ 148,501
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€ 81,121
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
€ 67,353
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
€ 86,287
6 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
6 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
€ 180,960
5 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
5 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
€ 118,747
6 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
6 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 335 m²
€ 283,747
4 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
4 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
€ 67,353
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€ 120,370
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€ 12,172
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
€ 147,419
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€ 67,353
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 62,754
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€ 32,432
2 room apartment in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€ 72,763
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
€ 54,072
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 58,156
2 room apartment in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€ 59,509
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€ 33,812
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€ 145,796
5 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
5 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
€ 53,828

Properties features in Nagykoroesi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir