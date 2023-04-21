Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Nagykoroesi jaras
  6. Nagykoroes

Residential properties for sale in Nagykoroes, Hungary

45 properties total found
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 24,701
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 57,105
4 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
4 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 45,126
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 79,415
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 57,105
4 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
4 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 245 m²
€ 145,816
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 79,654
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 99 m²
€ 71,447
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 83 m²
€ 84,727
6 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
6 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m²
€ 177,688
5 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
5 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m²
€ 116,600
6 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
6 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 335 m²
€ 278,617
4 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
4 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 74,103
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 118,193
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 11,952
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m²
€ 144,753
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 66,135
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 61,620
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 31,846
2 room apartment in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 71,447
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 117 m²
€ 53,094
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 65,073
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 57,105
2 room apartment in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 58,433
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 33,200
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 143,160
5 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
5 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 129 m²
€ 52,855
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 56 m²
€ 34,263
4 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
4 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 168 m²
€ 79,654
7 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
7 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 196 m²
€ 95,590
