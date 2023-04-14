Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Nagykatai jaras

Residential properties for sale in Nagykatai jaras, Hungary

Tapioszele
28
Suelysap
25
Tapioszentmarton
18
Nagykata
16
193 properties total found
3 room housein Tapiobicske, Hungary
3 room house
Tapiobicske, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 97 m²
€ 101,646
3 room housein Tapioszecso, Hungary
3 room house
Tapioszecso, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 82,654
4 room housein Suelysap, Hungary
4 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 113,415
4 room housein Tapioszecso, Hungary
4 room house
Tapioszecso, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 152,201
2 room housein Nagykata, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykata, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 63,930
3 room housein Szentlorinckata, Hungary
3 room house
Szentlorinckata, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 53,230
Housein Tapiogyoergye, Hungary
House
Tapiogyoergye, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 43 m²
€ 23,539
2 room housein Nagykata, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykata, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 163,168
3 room housein Nagykata, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykata, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 125,452
3 room housein Tapiobicske, Hungary
3 room house
Tapiobicske, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m²
€ 32,099
7 room housein Tapioszele, Hungary
7 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 1 bath 147 m²
€ 66,872
Housein Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
House
Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 15 m²
€ 15,247
3 room housein Szentmartonkata, Hungary
3 room house
Szentmartonkata, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 78,909
Housein Tapiobicske, Hungary
House
Tapiobicske, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 32,099
2 room housein Nagykata, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykata, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 38,786
4 room housein Suelysap, Hungary
4 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 160,226
2 room housein Goeboelyjaras, Hungary
2 room house
Goeboelyjaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m²
€ 26,214
3 room housein Toalmas, Hungary
3 room house
Toalmas, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 74,629
3 room housein Nagykata, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykata, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m²
€ 168,518
3 room housein Pand, Hungary
3 room house
Pand, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 76,234
4 room housein Toalmas, Hungary
4 room house
Toalmas, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 144 m²
€ 101,646
2 room housein Toalmas, Hungary
2 room house
Toalmas, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 106,995
Housein Tapioszele, Hungary
House
Tapioszele, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 104,053
3 room housein Tapioszecso, Hungary
3 room house
Tapioszecso, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 131 m²
€ 120,102
3 room housein Toalmas, Hungary
3 room house
Toalmas, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 145 m²
€ 58,580
4 room housein Pand, Hungary
4 room house
Pand, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 53 m²
€ 26,722
2 room housein Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 23 m²
€ 21,132
2 room housein Toalmas, Hungary
2 room house
Toalmas, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 50,154
4 room housein Tapiogyoergye, Hungary
4 room house
Tapiogyoergye, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 88,004
2 room housein Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 30 m²
€ 26,214

Properties features in Nagykatai jaras, Hungary

