2
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Nagykatai jaras
Residential properties for sale in Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
Tapioszele
28
Suelysap
25
Tapioszentmarton
18
Nagykata
16
193 properties total found
3 room house
Tapiobicske, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
97 m²
€ 101,646
3 room house
Tapioszecso, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
€ 82,654
4 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
€ 113,415
4 room house
Tapioszecso, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
€ 152,201
2 room house
Nagykata, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 63,930
3 room house
Szentlorinckata, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
110 m²
€ 53,230
House
Tapiogyoergye, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
43 m²
€ 23,539
2 room house
Nagykata, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 163,168
3 room house
Nagykata, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
110 m²
€ 125,452
3 room house
Tapiobicske, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
66 m²
€ 32,099
7 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
1 bath
147 m²
€ 66,872
House
Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
15 m²
€ 15,247
3 room house
Szentmartonkata, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
€ 78,909
House
Tapiobicske, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
€ 32,099
2 room house
Nagykata, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
€ 38,786
4 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 160,226
2 room house
Goeboelyjaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
€ 26,214
3 room house
Toalmas, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 74,629
3 room house
Nagykata, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
102 m²
€ 168,518
3 room house
Pand, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
84 m²
€ 76,234
4 room house
Toalmas, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
144 m²
€ 101,646
2 room house
Toalmas, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
95 m²
€ 106,995
House
Tapioszele, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
€ 104,053
3 room house
Tapioszecso, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
131 m²
€ 120,102
3 room house
Toalmas, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
145 m²
€ 58,580
4 room house
Pand, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
53 m²
€ 26,722
2 room house
Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
23 m²
€ 21,132
2 room house
Toalmas, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
€ 50,154
4 room house
Tapiogyoergye, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 88,004
2 room house
Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
30 m²
€ 26,214
Properties features in Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
