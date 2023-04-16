Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Nagykatai jaras
  6. Nagykata
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Nagykata, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
17 properties total found
3 room housein Nagykata, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykata, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 79,261
2 room housein Nagykata, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykata, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 63,356
2 room housein Nagykata, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykata, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 161,703
3 room housein Nagykata, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykata, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 124,326
2 room housein Nagykata, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykata, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 38,438
3 room housein Nagykata, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykata, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m²
€ 167,005
2 room housein Nagykata, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykata, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m²
€ 50,366
3 room housein Nagykata, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykata, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 185,561
3 room housein Nagykata, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykata, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 23,063
2 room housein Nagykata, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykata, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 125 m²
€ 237,783
Housein Nagykata, Hungary
House
Nagykata, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 29 m²
€ 27,834
2 room housein Nagykata, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykata, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 30,485
9 room housein Nagykata, Hungary
9 room house
Nagykata, Hungary
10 Number of rooms 2 bath 208 m²
€ 113,987
6 room housein Nagykata, Hungary
6 room house
Nagykata, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 215 m²
€ 151,099
House 7 bathroomsin Nagykata, Hungary
House 7 bathrooms
Nagykata, Hungary
7 bath 340 m² Number of floors 2
€ 272,395
In Nagykáta centre, on frequented place,real estate operating as an inn guesthouse currently…
House 1 bathroomin Nagykata, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Nagykata, Hungary
1 bath 195 m² Number of floors 1
€ 272,395
Two are moderate, delicate elegances even for a generation! Onto selling offer on Nagykáta …
House 2 bathroomsin Nagykata, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Nagykata, Hungary
2 bath 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 83,988
I offer this imposing family real estate for sale on one of Nagykáta most beautiful, most or…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir