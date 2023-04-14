Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Zala
  5. Nagykanizsai jaras
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Nagykanizsai jaras, Hungary

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa Villain Kerecseny, Hungary
Villa Villa
Kerecseny, Hungary
982 m² Number of floors 3
€ 223,897
Single opportunity our supply! Salesman it 18. castle of the century, with 7 hectares of plo…

Properties features in Nagykanizsai jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir