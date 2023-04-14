Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Zala
  5. Nagykanizsai jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Nagykanizsai jaras, Hungary

Nagykanizsa
59
Zalakaros
40
House To archive
Clear all
165 properties total found
2 room housein Felsorajk, Hungary
2 room house
Felsorajk, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 39,865
3 room housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 88,806
4 room housein Poeloeskefo, Hungary
4 room house
Poeloeskefo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m²
€ 57,510
3 room housein Orosztony, Hungary
3 room house
Orosztony, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 31 m²
€ 18,457
3 room housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 90,946
Housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
House
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 9,362
3 room housein Zalakomar, Hungary
3 room house
Zalakomar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 34,506
5 room housein Zalakaros, Hungary
5 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 92 m²
€ 88,004
3 room housein Garabonc, Hungary
3 room house
Garabonc, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 54,835
Housein Zalasarszeg, Hungary
House
Zalasarszeg, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 27 m²
€ 14,685
3 room housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 101,378
6 room housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
6 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m²
€ 234,855
2 room housein Orosztony, Hungary
2 room house
Orosztony, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 106 m²
€ 79,979
2 room housein Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 21,132
2 room housein Poeloeskefo, Hungary
2 room house
Poeloeskefo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 26,481
3 room housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 131 m²
€ 106,728
3 room housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 99,506
7 room housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
7 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 183 m²
€ 240,472
5 room housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
5 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 146,851
4 room housein Eszteregnye, Hungary
4 room house
Eszteregnye, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 165 m²
€ 120,102
3 room housein Garabonc, Hungary
3 room house
Garabonc, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 53,230
4 room housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
4 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 137 m²
€ 233,000
4 room housein Mihald, Hungary
4 room house
Mihald, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m²
€ 93,354
2 room housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 20,062
3 room housein Zalakomar, Hungary
3 room house
Zalakomar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 50,823
3 room housein Hahot, Hungary
3 room house
Hahot, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m²
€ 46,811
2 room housein Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 24 m²
€ 21,132
7 room housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
7 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m²
€ 133,718
5 room housein Felsorajk, Hungary
5 room house
Felsorajk, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 190 m²
€ 114,753
3 room housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 82,922

Properties features in Nagykanizsai jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir