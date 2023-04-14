Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Nagykanizsai jaras, Hungary

Nagykanizsa
131
Zalakaros
46
244 properties total found
2 room housein Felsorajk, Hungary
2 room house
Felsorajk, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 39,865
3 room housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 88,806
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 77,572
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 57,510
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 57,510
1 room apartmentin Zalakaros, Hungary
1 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m²
€ 75,967
4 room housein Poeloeskefo, Hungary
4 room house
Poeloeskefo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m²
€ 57,510
3 room housein Orosztony, Hungary
3 room house
Orosztony, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 31 m²
€ 18,457
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 47,078
3 room housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 90,946
Housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
House
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 9,362
3 room apartmentin Zalakaros, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 115,020
3 room housein Zalakomar, Hungary
3 room house
Zalakomar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 34,506
5 room housein Zalakaros, Hungary
5 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 92 m²
€ 88,004
3 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 63,930
3 room housein Garabonc, Hungary
3 room house
Garabonc, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 54,835
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 53,471
Housein Zalasarszeg, Hungary
House
Zalasarszeg, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 27 m²
€ 14,685
3 room housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 101,378
6 room housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
6 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m²
€ 234,855
3 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 55,905
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 53,471
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 73,292
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 66,845
2 room housein Orosztony, Hungary
2 room house
Orosztony, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 106 m²
€ 79,979
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 66,605
2 room housein Zalakaros, Hungary
2 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 21,132
5 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
5 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 117 m²
€ 85,596
3 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 79,979
1 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
1 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m²
€ 42,798

