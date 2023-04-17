Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Nagykalloi jaras, Hungary

3 room housein Nagykallo, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykallo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 74,983
5 room housein Gesztered, Hungary
5 room house
Gesztered, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 260 m²
€ 77,393
2 room housein Nagykallo, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykallo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 72,305
3 room housein Nagykallo, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykallo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m²
€ 42,579
3 room housein Nagykallo, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykallo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 53,023
3 room housein Nagykallo, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykallo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m²
€ 41,508
3 room housein Kallosemjen, Hungary
3 room house
Kallosemjen, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m²
€ 20,085
4 room housein Nagykallo, Hungary
4 room house
Nagykallo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m²
€ 77,661
House 1 bathroomin Nagykallo, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Nagykallo, Hungary
1 bath 130 m² Number of floors 1
€ 98,613
Was being built in Nagykálló absolute downtown, 2019, based on unique plans with a floor-spa…
House 2 bathroomsin Nagykallo, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Nagykallo, Hungary
2 bath 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 99,803
Excellent opportunity even from the aim of an investment! To Nagykálló centre close, onto se…

