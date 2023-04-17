Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg
  5. Nagykalloi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Nagykalloi jaras, Hungary

Nagykallo
8
10 properties total found
3 room housein Nagykallo, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykallo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 74,983
5 room housein Gesztered, Hungary
5 room house
Gesztered, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 260 m²
€ 77,393
2 room housein Nagykallo, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykallo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 72,305
3 room housein Nagykallo, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykallo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m²
€ 42,579
3 room housein Nagykallo, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykallo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 53,023
3 room housein Nagykallo, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykallo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m²
€ 41,508
3 room housein Kallosemjen, Hungary
3 room house
Kallosemjen, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m²
€ 20,085
4 room housein Nagykallo, Hungary
4 room house
Nagykallo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m²
€ 77,661
House 1 bathroomin Nagykallo, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Nagykallo, Hungary
1 bath 130 m² Number of floors 1
€ 98,613
Was being built in Nagykálló absolute downtown, 2019, based on unique plans with a floor-spa…
House 2 bathroomsin Nagykallo, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Nagykallo, Hungary
2 bath 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 99,803
Excellent opportunity even from the aim of an investment! To Nagykálló centre close, onto se…

Properties features in Nagykalloi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir