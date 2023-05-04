Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Somogy
  5. Kaposvari jaras
  6. Nagybajom
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Nagybajom, Hungary

1 property total found
6 room house in Nagybajom, Hungary
6 room house
Nagybajom, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
€ 67,952
