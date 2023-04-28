Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Somogy
  5. Nagyatadi jaras
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Nagyatadi jaras, Hungary

Nagyatad
2
Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Nagyatad, Hungary
1 room apartment
Nagyatad, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 39,903
3 room apartment in Nagyatad, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nagyatad, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 42,822

Properties features in Nagyatadi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir