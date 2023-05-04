Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Somogy
  5. Nagyatadi jaras
  6. Nagyatad
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Nagyatad, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House 8 bathrooms in Nagyatad, Hungary
House 8 bathrooms
Nagyatad, Hungary
8 bath 580 m² Number of floors 2
€ 333,899
On Nagyatád, in his urban thermal vicinity taking a bath, with 2004 building for sale 580nm-…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir