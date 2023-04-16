Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Mosonmagyarovari jaras, Hungary

28 properties total found
3 room housein Asvanyraro, Hungary
3 room house
Asvanyraro, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 113,710
3 room housein Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
3 room house
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 154 m²
€ 151,084
4 room housein Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
4 room house
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 211,782
4 room housein Asvanyraro, Hungary
4 room house
Asvanyraro, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 163,806
5 room housein Hegyeshalom, Hungary
5 room house
Hegyeshalom, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 132,264
5 room housein Asvanyraro, Hungary
5 room house
Asvanyraro, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 117 m²
€ 123,252
2 room housein Asvanyraro, Hungary
2 room house
Asvanyraro, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 42,409
5 room housein Asvanyraro, Hungary
5 room house
Asvanyraro, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 138 m²
€ 394,938
2 room housein Asvanyraro, Hungary
2 room house
Asvanyraro, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 68,650
3 room housein Asvanyraro, Hungary
3 room house
Asvanyraro, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 79,253
2 room housein Asvanyraro, Hungary
2 room house
Asvanyraro, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 144,457
2 room housein Asvanyraro, Hungary
2 room house
Asvanyraro, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 60,964
House 1 bathroomin Dunasziget, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Dunasziget, Hungary
1 bath 97 m² Number of floors 1
€ 79,484
New construction on the Danube Island!The perfectly arranged 97.36m2 - property has a living…
House 2 bathroomsin Asvanyraro, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Asvanyraro, Hungary
2 bath 110 m² Number of floors 1
€ 78,774
For sale Newly built family house in Ásványráró The perfectly arranged 109.97m2 property ha…
House 2 bathroomsin Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
2 bath 119 m² Number of floors 2
€ 141,275
On Mosonmagyaróvár in an exurban zone modern modern one 2 level family houses salesman!
House 8 bathroomsin Janossomorja, Hungary
House 8 bathrooms
Janossomorja, Hungary
8 bath 430 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,102,916
A baroque castle built in a style selling beside the Austrian border on Jánossomorja, which …
House 1 bathroomin Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
1 bath 92 m² Number of floors 1
€ 102,100
On Mosonmagyaróvár grove in a house park 3 room ones 76 nm family houses
House 1 bathroomin Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
1 bath 98 m² Number of floors 1
€ 83,754
Downtown 98 nm ones 3 room family houses
House 1 bathroomin Kimle, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Kimle, Hungary
1 bath 150 m² Number of floors 1
€ 95,888
I offer this for sale on Kimle which can be found in the island alley on the 1027 nm plots s…
House 1 bathroomin Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
1 bath 92 m² Number of floors 1
€ 99,875
Quasi onto an one of an arm's length because of an Austrian border and Mosonmagyaróvár, 2 in…
House 1 bathroomin Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
1 bath 91 m² Number of floors 1
€ 102,100
2 independent family houses are being built on Mosonmagyaróvár quiet exurban part, the area …
House 1 bathroomin Level, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Level, Hungary
1 bath 98 m² Number of floors 1
€ 86,529
******** COOL LEHETŐSÉG!******** Letter in a parish salesman it 96 M2 independent family ho…
Housein Kimle, Hungary
House
Kimle, Hungary
181 m² Number of floors 1
€ 82,303
Restaurant pizzeria you are a family house. 80%-os it is possible to develop the real esta…
Cottagein Halaszi, Hungary
Cottage
Halaszi, Hungary
650 m² Number of floors 3
€ 225,131
A restaurant with a total area of 650 nm selling near Mosonmagyaróvár, in the island alley, …
House 1 bathroomin Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
1 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 99,875
3 rooms + living-room + shop on all of them on 1 place! Shop onto the street side. 2 lev…
Housein Janossomorja, Hungary
House
Janossomorja, Hungary
3 000 m² Number of floors 1
€ 539,372
From beside an Austrian border 11,5 hectare agricultural immovable salesmen. Head and buildi…
Housein Varbalog, Hungary
House
Varbalog, Hungary
200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 233,562
It is a restaurant for sale close to an Austrian border! Guest space consisting of my space…
House 1 bathroomin Level, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Level, Hungary
1 bath 98 m² Number of floors 1
€ 82,080
******** COOL LEHETŐSÉG!******** Letter in a parish salesman it 96 M2 családiház.480 m2 of …

