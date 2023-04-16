Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Győr-Moson-Sopron
  5. Mosonmagyarovari jaras
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Mosonmagyarovari jaras, Hungary

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottagein Halaszi, Hungary
Cottage
Halaszi, Hungary
650 m² Number of floors 3
€ 225,131
A restaurant with a total area of 650 nm selling near Mosonmagyaróvár, in the island alley, …

Properties features in Mosonmagyarovari jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir