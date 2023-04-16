Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Mosonmagyarovari jaras, Hungary

2 room apartmentin Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 67,060
2 room apartmentin Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 91,419
Apartment 1 bathroomin Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
1 bath 80 m²
€ 80,078
Everything anew here!!! On Mosonmagyaróvár, to the downtown a salesman was built on a pedes…

