Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Győr-Moson-Sopron
Mosonmagyarovari jaras
Residential properties for sale in Mosonmagyarovari jaras, Hungary
31 property total found
3 room house
Asvanyraro, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 113,710
3 room house
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
154 m²
€ 151,084
4 room house
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
140 m²
€ 211,782
4 room house
Asvanyraro, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 163,806
5 room house
Hegyeshalom, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 132,264
5 room house
Asvanyraro, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
117 m²
€ 123,252
2 room apartment
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
€ 67,060
2 room house
Asvanyraro, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 42,409
5 room house
Asvanyraro, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
138 m²
€ 394,938
2 room house
Asvanyraro, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 68,650
3 room house
Asvanyraro, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
140 m²
€ 79,253
2 room house
Asvanyraro, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 144,457
2 room apartment
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
€ 91,419
2 room house
Asvanyraro, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
€ 60,964
House 1 bathroom
Dunasziget, Hungary
1 bath
97 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 79,484
New construction on the Danube Island!The perfectly arranged 97.36m2 - property has a living…
House 2 bathrooms
Asvanyraro, Hungary
2 bath
110 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 78,774
For sale Newly built family house in Ásványráró The perfectly arranged 109.97m2 property ha…
House 2 bathrooms
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
2 bath
119 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 141,275
On Mosonmagyaróvár in an exurban zone modern modern one 2 level family houses salesman!
House 8 bathrooms
Janossomorja, Hungary
8 bath
430 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,102,916
A baroque castle built in a style selling beside the Austrian border on Jánossomorja, which …
Apartment 1 bathroom
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
1 bath
80 m²
€ 80,078
Everything anew here!!! On Mosonmagyaróvár, to the downtown a salesman was built on a pedes…
House 1 bathroom
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
1 bath
92 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 102,100
On Mosonmagyaróvár grove in a house park 3 room ones 76 nm family houses
House 1 bathroom
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
1 bath
98 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 83,754
Downtown 98 nm ones 3 room family houses
House 1 bathroom
Kimle, Hungary
1 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 95,888
I offer this for sale on Kimle which can be found in the island alley on the 1027 nm plots s…
House 1 bathroom
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
1 bath
92 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 99,875
Quasi onto an one of an arm's length because of an Austrian border and Mosonmagyaróvár, 2 in…
House 1 bathroom
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
1 bath
91 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 102,100
2 independent family houses are being built on Mosonmagyaróvár quiet exurban part, the area …
House 1 bathroom
Level, Hungary
1 bath
98 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 86,529
******** COOL LEHETŐSÉG!******** Letter in a parish salesman it 96 M2 independent family ho…
House
Kimle, Hungary
181 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 82,303
Restaurant pizzeria you are a family house. 80%-os it is possible to develop the real esta…
Cottage
Halaszi, Hungary
650 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 225,131
A restaurant with a total area of 650 nm selling near Mosonmagyaróvár, in the island alley, …
House 1 bathroom
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
1 bath
250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 99,875
3 rooms + living-room + shop on all of them on 1 place! Shop onto the street side. 2 lev…
House
Janossomorja, Hungary
3 000 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 539,372
From beside an Austrian border 11,5 hectare agricultural immovable salesmen. Head and buildi…
House
Varbalog, Hungary
200 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 233,562
It is a restaurant for sale close to an Austrian border! Guest space consisting of my space…
