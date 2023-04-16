Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Fejér
Mori jaras
Houses
Houses for sale in Mori jaras, Hungary
Mor
4
Bodajk
2
House
Clear all
25 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room house
Mor, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 124,843
6 room house
Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
106 m²
€ 105,758
2 room house
Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
36 m²
€ 50,096
3 room house
Isztimer, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
€ 46,385
House
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
€ 64,939
3 room house
Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
114 m²
€ 120,602
3 room house
Bakonycsernye, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
350 m²
€ 132,529
3 room house
Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 105,758
House
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
22 m²
€ 25,181
4 room house
Pusztavam, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
€ 500,961
3 room house
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
46 m²
€ 25,976
2 room house
Bakonycsernye, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
77 m²
€ 60,964
2 room house
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 52,482
4 room house
Isztimer, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 68,650
2 room house
Bakonycsernye, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
€ 58,048
3 room house
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 132,264
4 room house
Bakonycsernye, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
125 m²
€ 76,602
2 room house
Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
€ 47,446
House 2 bathrooms
Mor, Hungary
2 bath
146 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 88,076
On the exurban part of Mór, to a main road, a brick selling close to an industrial park, in …
House 1 bathroom
Mor, Hungary
1 bath
58 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 82,779
House 3 bathrooms
Bodajk, Hungary
3 bath
198 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 77,039
House 1 bathroom
Mor, Hungary
1 bath
95 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 81,639
On Mór 3 rooms day guy light construction family house, with garage salesman! Into the house…
House 2 bathrooms
Bodajk, Hungary
2 bath
201 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 119,769
Bodajk is 3 room day guy ones selling in his centre, a kitchen dining room insulated family …
House 1 bathroom
Isztimer, Hungary
1 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 95,372
Isztimér-Hétházpusztán, salesman it 2000m2-es, in quiet, sylvan environment lying, 120m2-es …
House 2 bathrooms
Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
2 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 88,496
Would he like rural calmness close to the city? This affords the opportunity to this in Fehé…
Properties features in Mori jaras, Hungary
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map