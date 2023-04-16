Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Mori jaras, Hungary

Mor
5
Bodajk
2
28 properties total found
3 room housein Mor, Hungary
3 room house
Mor, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 124,843
6 room housein Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
6 room house
Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m²
€ 105,758
2 room housein Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
2 room house
Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 50,096
3 room housein Isztimer, Hungary
3 room house
Isztimer, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 46,385
Housein Kincsesbanya, Hungary
House
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 64,939
3 room housein Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
3 room house
Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 114 m²
€ 120,602
3 room housein Bakonycsernye, Hungary
3 room house
Bakonycsernye, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 350 m²
€ 132,529
3 room housein Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
3 room house
Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 105,758
3 room apartmentin Kincsesbanya, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 92,744
Housein Kincsesbanya, Hungary
House
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 22 m²
€ 25,181
1 room apartmentin Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
1 room apartment
Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m²
€ 67,590
4 room housein Pusztavam, Hungary
4 room house
Pusztavam, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 500,961
3 room housein Kincsesbanya, Hungary
3 room house
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 46 m²
€ 25,976
2 room housein Bakonycsernye, Hungary
2 room house
Bakonycsernye, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 60,964
2 room housein Kincsesbanya, Hungary
2 room house
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 52,482
4 room housein Isztimer, Hungary
4 room house
Isztimer, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 68,650
2 room housein Bakonycsernye, Hungary
2 room house
Bakonycsernye, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 58,048
3 room housein Kincsesbanya, Hungary
3 room house
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 132,264
4 room housein Bakonycsernye, Hungary
4 room house
Bakonycsernye, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 125 m²
€ 76,602
2 room housein Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
2 room house
Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 47,446
House 2 bathroomsin Mor, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Mor, Hungary
2 bath 146 m² Number of floors 2
€ 88,076
On the exurban part of Mór, to a main road, a brick selling close to an industrial park, in …
House 1 bathroomin Mor, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Mor, Hungary
1 bath 58 m² Number of floors 1
€ 82,779
Apartment 1 bathroomin Mor, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Mor, Hungary
1 bath 58 m²
€ 82,779
House 3 bathroomsin Bodajk, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Bodajk, Hungary
3 bath 198 m² Number of floors 2
€ 77,039
House 1 bathroomin Mor, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Mor, Hungary
1 bath 95 m² Number of floors 1
€ 81,639
On Mór 3 rooms day guy light construction family house, with garage salesman! Into the house…
House 2 bathroomsin Bodajk, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Bodajk, Hungary
2 bath 201 m² Number of floors 2
€ 119,769
Bodajk is 3 room day guy ones selling in his centre, a kitchen dining room insulated family …
House 1 bathroomin Isztimer, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Isztimer, Hungary
1 bath 120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 95,372
Isztimér-Hétházpusztán, salesman it 2000m2-es, in quiet, sylvan environment lying, 120m2-es …
House 2 bathroomsin Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
2 bath 130 m² Number of floors 1
€ 88,496
Would he like rural calmness close to the city? This affords the opportunity to this in Fehé…

Properties features in Mori jaras, Hungary

