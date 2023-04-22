Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Morahalmi jaras, Hungary

4 properties total found
2 room house in Zsombo, Hungary
2 room house
Zsombo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 52,430
8 room house in Zakanyszek, Hungary
8 room house
Zakanyszek, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 435 m²
€ 700,000
Recreation park with family house and guest house for sale! Dear Inquirer! 1.5 km from Zák…
Cottage 1 bathroom in Ruzsa, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Ruzsa, Hungary
1 bath 35 m² Number of floors 1
€ 163,835
Szeged neighbourhood Ruzsa in boondocks salesman yeah economy depending on 14 ha of area ins…
Cottage 4 bathrooms in Ruzsa, Hungary
Cottage 4 bathrooms
Ruzsa, Hungary
4 bath 290 m² Number of floors 2
€ 113,547
ONTO A UNDERTAKING GREAT OPPORTUNITY - RURAL TOURISM, WELLNESS CENTRE , REHABILITATIVE INSTI…

Properties features in Morahalmi jaras, Hungary

