Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Fejér
  5. Mori jaras
  6. Mor
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Mor, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room house in Mor, Hungary
3 room house
Mor, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 124,094
House 2 bathrooms in Mor, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Mor, Hungary
2 bath 146 m² Number of floors 2
€ 88,132
On the exurban part of Mór, to a main road, a brick selling close to an industrial park, in …
House 1 bathroom in Mor, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Mor, Hungary
1 bath 58 m² Number of floors 1
€ 82,831
House 1 bathroom in Mor, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Mor, Hungary
1 bath 95 m² Number of floors 1
€ 81,690
On Mór 3 rooms day guy light construction family house, with garage salesman! Into the house…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir