Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Monori jaras
Houses
Houses for sale in Monori jaras, Hungary
Gyoemro
68
Monor
42
Pilis
18
House
Clear all
158 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Monor, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
€ 63,930
3 room house
Monor, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
93 m²
€ 157,551
6 room house
Monor, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
€ 253,847
House
Gyoemro, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
90 m²
€ 58,580
4 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
162 m²
€ 345,060
8 room house
Monor, Hungary
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
176 m²
€ 253,847
5 room house
Monor, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
137 m²
€ 174,403
5 room house
Monor, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
190 m²
€ 291,563
House
Monor, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
28 m²
€ 63,930
4 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
260 m²
€ 213,723
3 room house
Pilis, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
€ 117,428
3 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
€ 144,417
4 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
108 m²
€ 227,098
2 room house
Csevharaszt, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
67 m²
€ 88,004
4 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
98 m²
€ 255,452
4 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
98 m²
€ 255,452
4 room house
Nyaregyhaza, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
129 m²
€ 111,810
4 room house
Monor, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
77 m²
€ 108,333
3 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
84 m²
€ 122,777
2 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
€ 97,500
4 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
€ 88,245
3 room house
Pilis, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
97 m²
€ 208,641
4 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
€ 122,777
4 room house
Nyaregyhaza, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 120,370
3 room house
Pilis, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
113 m²
€ 120,370
3 room house
Pilis, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
97 m²
€ 53,230
9 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
10 Number of rooms
5 bath
360 m²
€ 628,598
Next to the park of the Teleki castle, I offer a house with several apartments, even suitabl…
6 room house
Monor, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
176 m²
€ 320,986
5 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
132 m²
€ 227,365
House
Nyaregyhaza, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 61,255
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
6
Properties features in Monori jaras, Hungary
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map