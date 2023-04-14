Hungary
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Monori jaras
Apartments for sale
30 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Gyoemro, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 157,551
3 room apartment
Gyoemro, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
€ 168,250
3 room apartment
Gyoemro, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
91 m²
€ 152,201
8 room apartment
Gyoemro, Hungary
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
147 m²
€ 160,226
2 room apartment
Gyoemro, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 106,969
3 room apartment
Gyoemro, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
76 m²
€ 181,625
3 room apartment
Gyoemro, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
€ 122,777
2 room apartment
Monor, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
€ 104,053
3 room apartment
Gyoemro, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
66 m²
€ 141,234
3 room apartment
Monor, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 114,753
2 room apartment
Gyoemro, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
41 m²
€ 94,691
5 room apartment
Gyoemro, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
96 m²
€ 106,728
4 room apartment
Gyoemro, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
101 m²
€ 248,764
2 room apartment
Monor, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
53 m²
€ 124,382
3 room apartment
Gyoemro, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
89 m²
€ 154,876
4 room apartment
Gyoemro, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
92 m²
€ 173,600
4 room apartment
Gyoemro, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 58,580
4 room apartment
Nyaregyhaza, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 132,407
4 room apartment
Nyaregyhaza, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 132,407
Apartment 1 bathroom
Gyoemro, Hungary
1 bath
67 m²
1 Floor
€ 88,274
ÉPÍTÉSŰ LAKÁS, a premium are AZONNAL KÖLTÖZHETŐ ÚJ in a quality on Gyömrő for sale! Flats w…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Gyoemro, Hungary
1 bath
66 m²
€ 91,158
NEW BUILDING APARTMENTS AT THE SELLER'S Győr IMMEDIATELY, Premium!Apartments that can now be…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Gyoemro, Hungary
1 bath
57 m²
3 Floor
€ 79,334
NEW BUILDING APARTMENTS AT THE SELLER'S Győr IMMEDIATELY, Premium!Apartments that can now be…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Gyoemro, Hungary
1 bath
59 m²
3 Floor
€ 80,947
Apartment 1 bathroom
Monor, Hungary
1 bath
74 m²
€ 93,810
Apartment 1 bathroom
Gyoemro, Hungary
1 bath
72 m²
1 Floor
€ 90,986
For sale, a 60 m2 newly built apartment in the Gyömrő Liget Residential Park, suitable for r…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Gyoemro, Hungary
1 bath
72 m²
1 Floor
€ 90,986
For sale, a 60 m2 newly built apartment in the Gyömrő Liget Residential Park, suitable for r…
Apartment
Gyoemro, Hungary
72 m²
1 Floor
€ 90,986
Salesman immediately can be moved, CSOK 10+15m 60 flats with M2 new building are suitable fo…
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Gyoemro, Hungary
2 bath
108 m²
€ 147,994
On a plot two semi-detached houses, a unique 107-sqm 4 new apartments for sale in the popula…
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Gyoemro, Hungary
2 bath
108 m²
€ 159,141
On a plot two semi-detached houses, a unique 107-sqm 4 new apartments for sale in the popula…
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Gyoemro, Hungary
2 bath
108 m²
€ 144,616
On a plot two semi-detached houses, a unique 107-sqm 4 new apartments for sale in the popula…
