Houses for sale in Monor, Hungary

42 properties total found
Housein Monor, Hungary
House
Monor, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m²
€ 63,349
3 room housein Monor, Hungary
3 room house
Monor, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m²
€ 156,120
6 room housein Monor, Hungary
6 room house
Monor, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 251,541
8 room housein Monor, Hungary
8 room house
Monor, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 176 m²
€ 251,541
5 room housein Monor, Hungary
5 room house
Monor, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 137 m²
€ 172,818
5 room housein Monor, Hungary
5 room house
Monor, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 190 m²
€ 288,914
Housein Monor, Hungary
House
Monor, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m²
€ 63,349
4 room housein Monor, Hungary
4 room house
Monor, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 107,349
6 room housein Monor, Hungary
6 room house
Monor, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 176 m²
€ 318,071
5 room housein Monor, Hungary
5 room house
Monor, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 245 m²
€ 145,782
3 room housein Monor, Hungary
3 room house
Monor, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 58,048
9 room housein Monor, Hungary
9 room house
Monor, Hungary
20 Number of rooms 18 bath 641 m²
€ 636,141
2 room housein Monor, Hungary
2 room house
Monor, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 59,638
3 room housein Monor, Hungary
3 room house
Monor, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 102,048
7 room housein Monor, Hungary
7 room house
Monor, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 248 m²
€ 450,335
4 room housein Monor, Hungary
4 room house
Monor, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 83 m²
€ 96,746
4 room housein Monor, Hungary
4 room house
Monor, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 125 m²
€ 193,228
6 room housein Monor, Hungary
6 room house
Monor, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 250 m²
€ 514,214
4 room housein Monor, Hungary
4 room house
Monor, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m²
€ 94,096
3 room housein Monor, Hungary
3 room house
Monor, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m²
€ 161,686
2 room housein Monor, Hungary
2 room house
Monor, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 105,758
5 room housein Monor, Hungary
5 room house
Monor, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 133 m²
€ 113,710
3 room housein Monor, Hungary
3 room house
Monor, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m²
€ 211,782
2 room housein Monor, Hungary
2 room house
Monor, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 60,698
House 2 bathroomsin Monor, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Monor, Hungary
2 bath 141 m² Number of floors 2
€ 109,268
For sale in Monoron, in a quiet garden city environment, a 141 m2 6 room TEHERMENTES MOVABLE…
House 1 bathroomin Monor, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Monor, Hungary
1 bath 61 m² Number of floors 1
€ 88,076
SEMIDETACHED HOUSE FOR SALE ON MONOR EXURBAN PART !!!!! His useful floor-space 61 nms + wit…
House 1 bathroomin Monor, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Monor, Hungary
1 bath 61 m² Number of floors 1
€ 81,454
FOR SALE ICE HOUSE IN MONOR'S GARDEN PART !!!!! USEFUL BASIC AREA with 61 nm + associated t…
House 2 bathroomsin Monor, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Monor, Hungary
2 bath 105 m² Number of floors 1
€ 132,225
SEMIDETACHED HOUSE FOR SALE ON MONOR EXURBAN PART !!!!! His useful floor-space 105 nms + wi…
House 1 bathroomin Monor, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Monor, Hungary
1 bath 98 m² Number of floors 1
€ 124,609
APPLICABLE NEW HOUSE FOR BUYERS!!!Monor, in the central part of a smart city, in a quiet pav…
House 2 bathroomsin Monor, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Monor, Hungary
2 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 215,224
