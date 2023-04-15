Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Monori jaras
Monor
Residential properties for sale in Monor, Hungary
46 properties total found
House
Monor, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
€ 63,349
3 room house
Monor, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
93 m²
€ 156,120
6 room house
Monor, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
€ 251,541
8 room house
Monor, Hungary
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
176 m²
€ 251,541
5 room house
Monor, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
137 m²
€ 172,818
5 room house
Monor, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
190 m²
€ 288,914
House
Monor, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
28 m²
€ 63,349
4 room house
Monor, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
77 m²
€ 107,349
6 room house
Monor, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
176 m²
€ 318,071
5 room house
Monor, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
245 m²
€ 145,782
3 room house
Monor, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
€ 58,048
2 room apartment
Monor, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
€ 103,108
3 room apartment
Monor, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 113,710
9 room house
Monor, Hungary
20 Number of rooms
18 bath
641 m²
€ 636,141
2 room house
Monor, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
€ 59,638
3 room house
Monor, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
€ 102,048
7 room house
Monor, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
248 m²
€ 450,335
4 room house
Monor, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
83 m²
€ 96,746
4 room house
Monor, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
125 m²
€ 193,228
2 room apartment
Monor, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
53 m²
€ 123,252
6 room house
Monor, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
250 m²
€ 514,214
4 room house
Monor, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
170 m²
€ 94,096
3 room house
Monor, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
96 m²
€ 161,686
2 room house
Monor, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
53 m²
€ 105,758
5 room house
Monor, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
133 m²
€ 113,710
3 room house
Monor, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
113 m²
€ 211,782
2 room house
Monor, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 60,698
House 2 bathrooms
Monor, Hungary
2 bath
141 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 109,268
For sale in Monoron, in a quiet garden city environment, a 141 m2 6 room TEHERMENTES MOVABLE…
House 1 bathroom
Monor, Hungary
1 bath
61 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 88,076
SEMIDETACHED HOUSE FOR SALE ON MONOR EXURBAN PART !!!!! His useful floor-space 61 nms + wit…
House 1 bathroom
Monor, Hungary
1 bath
61 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 81,454
FOR SALE ICE HOUSE IN MONOR'S GARDEN PART !!!!! USEFUL BASIC AREA with 61 nm + associated t…
1
2
