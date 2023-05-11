Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Mohacsi jaras, Hungary

4 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
4 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 47,607
4 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
4 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€ 50,041
3 room house in Szebeny, Hungary
3 room house
Szebeny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€ 20,287
2 room house in Goercsoenydoboka, Hungary
2 room house
Goercsoenydoboka, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 50,041
2 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
2 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
€ 221,940
4 room house in Bar, Hungary
4 room house
Bar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
€ 87,910
5 room house in Lippo, Hungary
5 room house
Lippo, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
€ 57,345
3 room house in Vemend, Hungary
3 room house
Vemend, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
€ 40,574
3 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
3 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€ 56,533
4 room house in Vemend, Hungary
4 room house
Vemend, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€ 54,099
4 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
4 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
€ 193,403
6 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
6 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€ 53,828
4 room house in Goercsoenydoboka, Hungary
4 room house
Goercsoenydoboka, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€ 53,828
4 room house in Goercsoenydoboka, Hungary
4 room house
Goercsoenydoboka, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€ 24,885
5 room house in Goercsoenydoboka, Hungary
5 room house
Goercsoenydoboka, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€ 102,787
2 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
2 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 79,796
5 room house in Lippo, Hungary
5 room house
Lippo, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
€ 94,402
2 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
2 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€ 23,533
3 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
3 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
€ 71,681
3 room house in Erdosmarok, Hungary
3 room house
Erdosmarok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
€ 14,607
7 room house in Dunaszekcso, Hungary
7 room house
Dunaszekcso, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 222 m²
€ 70,058
4 room house in Vemend, Hungary
4 room house
Vemend, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€ 60,861
6 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
6 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
€ 105,222
6 room house in Lanycsok, Hungary
6 room house
Lanycsok, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
€ 129,810
3 room house in Lippo, Hungary
3 room house
Lippo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€ 12,172
3 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
3 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€ 79,796
4 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
4 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€ 54,099
3 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
3 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€ 55,424
2 room house in Vemend, Hungary
2 room house
Vemend, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 15,959
3 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
3 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€ 55,451

