  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Baranya
  5. Mohacsi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Mohacsi jaras, Hungary

Mohacs
39
58 properties total found
4 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
4 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 47,607
3 room apartment in Mohacs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 70,058
1 room apartment in Mohacs, Hungary
1 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€ 110,902
1 room apartment in Mohacs, Hungary
1 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€ 9,467
4 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
4 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€ 50,041
3 room house in Szebeny, Hungary
3 room house
Szebeny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€ 20,287
2 room house in Goercsoenydoboka, Hungary
2 room house
Goercsoenydoboka, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 50,041
2 room apartment in Mohacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€ 24,074
2 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
2 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
€ 221,940
4 room house in Bar, Hungary
4 room house
Bar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
€ 87,910
3 room apartment in Mohacs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€ 50,041
2 room apartment in Mohacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€ 80,877
5 room house in Lippo, Hungary
5 room house
Lippo, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
€ 57,345
2 room apartment in Mohacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€ 53,828
3 room house in Vemend, Hungary
3 room house
Vemend, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
€ 40,574
3 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
3 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€ 56,533
4 room house in Vemend, Hungary
4 room house
Vemend, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€ 54,099
4 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
4 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
€ 193,403
2 room apartment in Mohacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€ 41,926
6 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
6 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€ 53,828
4 room house in Goercsoenydoboka, Hungary
4 room house
Goercsoenydoboka, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€ 53,828
4 room house in Goercsoenydoboka, Hungary
4 room house
Goercsoenydoboka, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€ 24,885
3 room apartment in Mohacs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€ 43,008
2 room apartment in Mohacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€ 41,926
4 room apartment in Mohacs, Hungary
4 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€ 124,156
3 room apartment in Mohacs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€ 106,845
2 room apartment in Mohacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 84 m²
€ 91,697
2 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
2 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 79,796
5 room house in Lippo, Hungary
5 room house
Lippo, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
€ 94,402
5 room house in Goercsoenydoboka, Hungary
5 room house
Goercsoenydoboka, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€ 102,787

Properties features in Mohacsi jaras, Hungary

