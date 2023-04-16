Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Baranya
  5. Mohacsi jaras
  6. Mohacs
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Mohacs, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Mohacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 23,593
3 room apartmentin Mohacs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 49,041
2 room apartmentin Mohacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 79,261
2 room apartmentin Mohacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 52,752
2 room apartmentin Mohacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 41,088
2 room apartmentin Mohacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 43,739
3 room apartmentin Mohacs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m²
€ 42,149
2 room apartmentin Mohacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 84 m²
€ 89,864
3 room apartmentin Mohacs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 104,709
4 room apartmentin Mohacs, Hungary
4 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m²
€ 121,675
3 room apartmentin Mohacs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 44,800
3 room apartmentin Mohacs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 46,655
3 room apartmentin Mohacs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 43,739
3 room apartmentin Mohacs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m²
€ 79,261
4 room apartmentin Mohacs, Hungary
4 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 68,923
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir