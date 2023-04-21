Hungary
Houses for sale in Miskolc, Hungary
2 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
€ 33,997
Family house with garden for sale. 65 square meters, 2 rooms + dining room, kitchen and bath…
5 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
274 m²
€ 159,096
7 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
450 m²
€ 332,003
7 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
241 m²
€ 119,256
4 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
215 m²
€ 371,844
2 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
€ 95,351
6 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
158 m²
€ 172,376
6 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
262 m²
€ 156,706
5 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
158 m²
€ 207,170
2 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
95 m²
€ 79,415
6 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
260 m²
€ 238,777
3 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
95 m²
€ 79,681
7 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
219 m²
€ 172,642
5 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
167 m²
€ 183,266
3 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 132,775
House
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
€ 47,543
7 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
366 m²
€ 225,762
4 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
146 m²
€ 156,706
6 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
132 m²
€ 119,521
6 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
195 m²
€ 183,266
8 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
263 m²
€ 254,713
3 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
€ 52,589
House 1 bathroom
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
1 bath
80 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 75,888
In the catchment area of Miskolc for sale Miskolc-Tapolcán, 200m-re because of the bath in b…
House 2 bathrooms
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 bath
180 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 82,491
His most beautiful family house, 180 nms, landscaped one, beautiful one are Erdőtelek for sa…
House 4 bathrooms
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4 bath
240 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 276,257
On Miskolctapolca frequented part beside the main road salesman it 240 nm ones with 6 rooms,…
House 2 bathrooms
Omassa, Hungary
2 bath
110 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 80,193
In a top foundry, picturesque environment, an attic turned into a salesman building in 110m2…
House 2 bathrooms
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 bath
200 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 126,378
Close the to Vologda városrészhez and the downtown, turned into the one selling on the alley…
House 3 bathrooms
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 bath
580 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 91,889
On Miskolc, Hejőcsaba quiet, calm part salesman it 3 generation enormous family houses. May …
House 1 bathroom
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
1 bath
115 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 83,869
ONTO A UNDERTAKING SUITABLE FAMILY HOUSE ON A DOUBLE PLOT On Miskolc's central part offer o…
House 2 bathrooms
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 bath
135 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 89,614
Salesman from Diósgyőri Vártól onto one of an arm's length a charming, kind little jewel box…
