Residential properties for sale in Miskolc, Hungary

65 properties total found
4 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 84,966
3 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 66,374
2 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 33,997
Family house with garden for sale. 65 square meters, 2 rooms + dining room, kitchen and bath…
2 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 68,791
1 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m²
€ 35,856
5 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 274 m²
€ 159,096
2 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 60,823
7 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 450 m²
€ 332,003
4 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 106 m²
€ 127,224
2 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 63,718
2 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 52,440
3 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 92,695
3 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 58,167
7 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 241 m²
€ 119,256
2 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 51,792
3 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 59,761
3 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 111,287
4 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 76 m²
€ 132,801
2 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 47,277
2 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m²
€ 66,374
2 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 47,543
4 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 215 m²
€ 371,844
2 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 95,351
2 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 46,454
6 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 158 m²
€ 172,376
2 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 44,621
6 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 262 m²
€ 156,706
2 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 42,231
2 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m²
€ 52,855
4 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 214 m²
€ 289,507

