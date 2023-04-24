Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Csongrád-Csanád
  5. Hodmezovasarhelyi jaras
  6. Mindszent
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Mindszent, Hungary

4 room house in Mindszent, Hungary
4 room house
Mindszent, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 22,395
5 room house in Mindszent, Hungary
5 room house
Mindszent, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 250 m²
€ 189,698
