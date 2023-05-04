Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Békés
  5. Mezokovacshazai jaras

Residential properties for sale in Mezokovacshazai jaras, Hungary

3 properties total found
3 room house in Kunagota, Hungary
3 room house
Kunagota, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 13,335
3 room house in Magyarbanhegyes, Hungary
3 room house
Magyarbanhegyes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m²
€ 17,603
4 room house in Battonya, Hungary
4 room house
Battonya, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 50,674

Properties features in Mezokovacshazai jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
