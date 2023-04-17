Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Mezokoevesdi jaras, Hungary

Mezokoevesd
3
Mezokeresztes
1
11 properties total found
2 room housein Mezokeresztes, Hungary
2 room house
Mezokeresztes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 50 m²
€ 26,509
2 room housein Kacs, Hungary
2 room house
Kacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 50,340
4 room housein Saly, Hungary
4 room house
Saly, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 79,526
3 room housein Mezokoevesd, Hungary
3 room house
Mezokoevesd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 43,739
4 room housein Mezokoevesd, Hungary
4 room house
Mezokoevesd, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 49,704
3 room housein Negyes, Hungary
3 room house
Negyes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 188 m²
€ 204,117
3 room housein Negyes, Hungary
3 room house
Negyes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 92 m²
€ 12,989
2 room housein Mezokoevesd, Hungary
2 room house
Mezokoevesd, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 3 bath 95 m²
€ 66,272
House 2 bathroomsin Bogacs, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Bogacs, Hungary
2 bath 240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 78,079
House 3 bathroomsin Bogacs, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Bogacs, Hungary
3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 87,002
Turned into one selling on Bogács quiet part it 300 nm, double comfortable ones, 3 generatio…
House 1 bathroomin Bogacs, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Bogacs, Hungary
1 bath 75 m² Number of floors 1
€ 83,966
A family house renewed in Bogács centre and a shop are for sale in one!

Properties features in Mezokoevesdi jaras, Hungary

