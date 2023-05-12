Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Békés
  5. Mezokovacshazai jaras
  6. Mezohegyes

Residential properties for sale in Mezohegyes, Hungary

2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Mezohegyes, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mezohegyes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€ 20,183
6 room house in Mezohegyes, Hungary
6 room house
Mezohegyes, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
€ 72,658
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir