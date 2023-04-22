Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén
  5. Mezocsati jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Mezocsati jaras, Hungary

Mezocsat
1
House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room house in Tiszadorogma, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszadorogma, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 137 m²
€ 20,814
4 room house in Mezocsat, Hungary
4 room house
Mezocsat, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 118 m²
€ 79,041

Properties features in Mezocsati jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir