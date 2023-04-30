Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Mezobereny, Hungary

5 room house in Mezobereny, Hungary
5 room house
Mezobereny, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m²
€ 60,764
4 room house in Mezobereny, Hungary
4 room house
Mezobereny, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 165 m²
€ 39,775
Mir